Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$57.58 and last traded at C$58.50. Approximately 1,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$59.34.
Kurita Water Industries Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$79.06.
About Kurita Water Industries
Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.
