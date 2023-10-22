Lathrop Investment Management Corp Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 147.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $43.26. 1,504,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,961. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

