Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $15.77 Million Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the quarter. Kirby comprises about 3.2% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $15,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $341,285,000 after acquiring an additional 54,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $370,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,415,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,322,000 after acquiring an additional 126,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,096,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,112,000 after acquiring an additional 77,195 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 6,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $522,945.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,650,544. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEX traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.57. 363,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,565. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $87.52.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.18 million. Kirby had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

