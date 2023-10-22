Lathrop Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 434,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned 0.27% of OLO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,804,000. Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OLO by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 209,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 28,955 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of OLO by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 42,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 42,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $260,852.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 595,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 42,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $260,852.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 595,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,690,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert Morvillo sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $27,410.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,555.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,831 shares of company stock valued at $742,106 in the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

OLO Price Performance

NYSE:OLO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.47. 1,031,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,208. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $893.03 million, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.21.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

