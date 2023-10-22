Lathrop Investment Management Corp Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 3.4% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.69. 2,142,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,893. The firm has a market cap of $100.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.47. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.