Lathrop Investment Management Corp Reduces Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 2.7% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $13,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,960,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,743,888,000 after purchasing an additional 485,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,701,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $619,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,878,000 after purchasing an additional 26,197 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LH traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.86. 570,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,880. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $172.21 and a fifty-two week high of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.85 and its 200-day moving average is $216.35.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.55.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

