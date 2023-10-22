Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 20,820 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,977 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,820 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.05. 7,618,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,013,127. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

