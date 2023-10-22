Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 2,624 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 2.6% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $12,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth $769,926,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.74.

RTX Stock Down 1.8 %

RTX traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $72.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,995,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,634,743. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.69. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

