Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 320,377 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,377 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 43.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 69.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Newell Brands by 711.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Newell Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,322,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.84%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

