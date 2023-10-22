Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) PT Raised to $86.00 at HC Wainwright

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LEGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.10.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 8.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.52.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 510.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

