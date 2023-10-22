Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) PT Raised to $93.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $92.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LEGN. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.10.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.93. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 510.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

