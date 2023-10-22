Lindsay Co. (LNN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on November 30th

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Lindsay has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Lindsay has a payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lindsay to earn $7.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Price Performance

LNN stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $183.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.82 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Lindsay from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lindsay

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindsay

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $54,606.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,114.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lindsay by 9.0% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lindsay by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lindsay by 11.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter worth $209,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.