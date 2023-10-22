Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) is Cooperman Leon G’s 3rd Largest Position

Cooperman Leon G grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LADFree Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Lithia Motors accounts for approximately 6.8% of Cooperman Leon G’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cooperman Leon G owned approximately 1.51% of Lithia Motors worth $126,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

In related news, CFO Tina Miller sold 2,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Tina Miller sold 2,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 17,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total transaction of $5,347,605.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,603,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,131 shares of company stock worth $13,303,956. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.11.

LAD traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.74. 165,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,609. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $329.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

