Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LAAC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.20.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of LAAC opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $8.79.

