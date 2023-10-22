Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LAAC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.20.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lithium Americas (Argentina)
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Down 4.2 %
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas (Argentina)
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.