LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:SCD opened at $12.33 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCD. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 43.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 27,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $158,000.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

