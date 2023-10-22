Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $222,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 406.9% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 14,739 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 32.8% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,125,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,796,000 after buying an additional 54,238 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 8.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 205,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 16,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 104,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $15.38 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

