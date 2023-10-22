Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 441.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 371.5% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $358,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,179,511. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

Schlumberger Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

