Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,855,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,411,000,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.99.

Shares of PNC opened at $111.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.51. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

