Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 823 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Southern were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Southern Trading Down 1.1 %

Southern stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.94%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.