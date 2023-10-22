Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th.

Lowe’s Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Lowe’s Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to earn $14.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $190.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.16 and a 200-day moving average of $214.80. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $838,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,289,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,006,000 after acquiring an additional 202,837 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 69.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $13,463,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.96.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

