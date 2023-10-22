LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,695,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.18% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $285,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 63.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61. The stock has a market cap of $147.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.