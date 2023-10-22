LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,640 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.30% of Snap-on worth $198,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.1 %

SNA stock opened at $252.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.70 and its 200 day moving average is $264.02. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $201.80 and a one year high of $297.26.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

