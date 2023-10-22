LSV Asset Management Purchases 15,480 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,521,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.61% of FedEx worth $377,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $388,787,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,990,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $454,751,000 after acquiring an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $240.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $149.64 and a one year high of $270.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.44.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

