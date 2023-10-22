LSV Asset Management Purchases 2,214,875 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214,875 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.47% of Flex worth $181,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,727,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793,420 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $103,178,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,047,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Flex by 306.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,265,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,316 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,261,963.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,376,457.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLEX. Bank of America raised their price objective on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flex

Flex Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,621,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,496. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.