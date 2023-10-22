LSV Asset Management Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,433,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448,459 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.3% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.35% of Comcast worth $599,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Comcast by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 68,782 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in Comcast by 10.0% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $176.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.96.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

