LSV Asset Management Sells 173,300 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,639,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.51% of FOX worth $259,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 35.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 65.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in FOX by 43.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

