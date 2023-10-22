LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,786,460 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 81,833 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $258,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 9.3% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,553,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 27,892 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $155.26.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

