Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $278,751,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $180,458,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $146,557,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $395.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $384.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.42. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $419.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.