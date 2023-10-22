Luther Burbank (LBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd.
Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 7.99%.
Luther Burbank Stock Performance
NASDAQ LBC opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Luther Burbank has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10.
Luther Burbank Company Profile
Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.
