Luther Burbank (LBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

Luther Burbank Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBC opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Luther Burbank has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 44.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Luther Burbank during the second quarter worth $129,000. 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

