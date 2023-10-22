Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 2,578 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 188,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,813,000 after acquiring an additional 127,868 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $867,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,302,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,889,000 after purchasing an additional 44,932 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 621,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4649 per share. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

