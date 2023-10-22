Madison Asset Management LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLIO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $51.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average of $58.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.03 and a 12 month high of $72.61.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.14 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

