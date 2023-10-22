Madison Asset Management LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Alteryx worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alteryx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alteryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average is $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.02). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 34.87% and a negative return on equity of 172.29%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

