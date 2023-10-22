Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,700 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of FormFactor worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 170.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter worth $63,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter worth $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in FormFactor by 247.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in FormFactor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FORM stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.03. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $155.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

