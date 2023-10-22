Madison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 43.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 321,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,371,000 after acquiring an additional 35,476 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WEC opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.68. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $101.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

