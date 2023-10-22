Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,085 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises 6.9% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC owned about 0.82% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $18,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.16. The stock had a trading volume of 556,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,912. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.38.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

