Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Susquehanna

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MRO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.97.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MRO opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $422,150,000 after buying an additional 775,533 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,650,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,247,000 after buying an additional 119,850 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,680,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,949,000 after buying an additional 111,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,489,000 after buying an additional 3,291,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

