Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for approximately 3.6% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $21,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.62.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPC stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,478,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,855. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

