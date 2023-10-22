Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $175,764.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 674,431 shares of company stock worth $143,801,239 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.2 %

Salesforce stock opened at $203.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.86. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

