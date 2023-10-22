Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of F stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

