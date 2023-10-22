Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 1,448 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN opened at $193.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $134.81 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.54. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Argus lifted their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

