Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in General Motors by 94,113.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in General Motors by 51.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in General Motors by 80.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 60.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,464 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60. General Motors has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

