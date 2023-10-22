Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,573 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.76.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $27.16 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

