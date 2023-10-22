Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.1% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 28,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the second quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co now owns 51,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.7% in the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 71,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $108.63 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

