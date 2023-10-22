Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,532,007,000 after purchasing an additional 74,419,647 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,296,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after acquiring an additional 581,379 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total transaction of $9,810,031.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,100 shares in the company, valued at $44,656,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,209 shares of company stock worth $28,691,391 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $808.47 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $853.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $827.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $782.98. The company has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $900.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

