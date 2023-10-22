Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.14 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 752.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,906 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

