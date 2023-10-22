Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.49 Million Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $28.51 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1608 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

