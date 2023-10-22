Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 17,531.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.20.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $98.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.83. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.27 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

