Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,477,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after buying an additional 726,325 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,734,000 after buying an additional 715,291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,875,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,652,000 after buying an additional 619,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after buying an additional 610,266 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Raymond James reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $115.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.05. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $133.39.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 378.30%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.