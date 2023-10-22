Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

In related news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at $57,055,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,135 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,750. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.35 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average of $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

