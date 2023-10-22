Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $4.03 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,892 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $134.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $155.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.54 and a 200-day moving average of $135.24.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

